TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is dead after a shooting at a Pasco County apartment complex on Tuesday.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s office says the shooting happened just after 10 a.m. at the Trinity Palms at Seven Springs apartments in New Port Richey.

The sheriff’s office says their preliminary investigation shows an armed man tried to break into an apartment and was then shot and killed by a person living inside.

Berto Varela lives in the complex and says he heard of the shooting not long after it happened.

“Apparently, there was a gentleman who tried to break into somebody’s house and ended up on the news. Other than that, it’s been a pretty quiet neighborhood, I’ve lived here for the past five years, not once have I ever experienced something like this,” said Varela.

Kevin McMahon also lives at the complex and was surprised the shooting happened where it did.

“I mean it’s third floor, it’s literally adjacent to this apartment right here, so I don’t understand if you are going to rob and break into an apartment, I don’t see why you would travel a half mile into a complex, up to the third floor and trap yourself in there,” said McMahon.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating to find if there is any relationship between the man who was killed and the man who shot him.

“Whether it’s the relationship between the two or anything going on, that’s all part of the ongoing investigation at this point, but like I said, we do have everyone accounted for, so the folks at that apartment complex can rest assured we have everyone accounted for,” said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Amanda Hunter.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has not yet identified the man who was killed or the person who shot him and said the investigation was still active and open.