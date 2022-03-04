Pasco man gets on school bus, attacks driver in front of students, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County man is accused of attacking a school bus driver in front of students on Wednesday, damaging the bus and injuring the driver.

According to deputies, the driver was dropping off a group of students when Jarrett DeWayne Farr forced his way through the door, which was partially closed, got on the bus and started cursing at the driver.

Deputies said Farr was mad about an incident that occurred earlier in the day, but did not say what happened.

He allegedly hit the driver, knocking a radio out of his hands. Then he spit on his left cheek, the affidavit said.

The driver suffered a contusion that was about 1 inch in diameter, according to the report.

Deputies said Farr caused about $600 worth of damage when he pushed open the bus door to leave.

A student who witnessed the incident corroborated what the bus driver told law enforcement, the report said.

Farr, 37, was arrested for burglary with simple battery/assault, criminal mischief and battery on a school employee and booked into the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.