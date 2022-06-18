PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County man was arrested Tuesday for riding his dirtbike on an airport tarmac in Zephyrhills, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Tony Coban, 18, passed several “restricted personnel” and “prohibited access” signs while riding his 2014 Blue Yahamah dirtbike. Coban then continued to ride onto the tarmac, disturbing the flow of incoming and outgoing aircraft.

Coban allegedly told deputies he entered the airport’s airstrip through an automatic gate as another vehicle left the property.

Deputies said the Coban acknowledged he was not supposed to be in the airstrip but said, “he wanted to take in the sun and fresh air.”

Coban was taken into custody and charged with trespassing. Bond was set at $5,000