PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County man was arrested after deputies said he stole a Xbox because of his “video game addiction.”

The Pasco County Sheriff’s office said on Saturday Gary Rodriguez, 22, arranged to meet a seller he met on Facebook Marketplace. Once the seller showed Rodriguez the console, he grabbed it and ran.

Deputies said they found Rodriguez nearby, where they arrested him.

When deputies searched his backpack, they said they found the Xbox and an eight-inch chef’s knife. Rodriguez told deputies he brought the knife for protection.

The PCSO said Rodriguez admitted he had no intention of paying for the console. Additionally, he said he stole it because of a “video game addiction,” which made him want the newest console, but he didn’t have the money for it.

Rodriguez faces a robbery by sudden snatching charge.