Pasco man arrested for drunk driving with child unbuckled in backseat, deputy says

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A New Port Richey man was arrested for driving under the influence with a 9-year-old boy in the backseat without a seat belt on, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office said.

A deputy pulled over Adrian Morris, 48, Monday around 5:45 p.m. near Starkey Boulevard after his vehicle was observed swaying in the road.

The deputy said Morris smelled of alcohol, had watery eyes, and struggled to maintain his balance.

In the backseat, the deputy found a 9-year-old boy not wearing a seat belt.

Morris reportedly refused to perform the field sobriety test and was resistant with the officer during the arrest.

Morris was charged with a DUI and child neglect.

