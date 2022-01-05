Pasco man arrested after throwing liquor bottle during road rage incident: report

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has been arrested after throwing a bottle of Fireball during a road rage incident.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says Robert Winfough’s wife cut off the victim’s vehicle at the intersection of Little Road and State Road 52.

According to deputies, the victim argued with the couple for a short distance. Winfough who was in the passenger seat at the time threw a small bottle at the victim’s car causing them to swerve and crash into another vehicle.

Winfough later admitted to deputies that he was holding the bottle at the time of the incident.

He has been arrested and charged with throwing a deadly missile and is currently in custody at the Pasco County Jail.