Pasco man accused of brutally beating man during road rage incident

Pasco County

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County man was arrested this weekend after deputies say he pulled another man from a car and brutally beat him.

Forty-year-old Brian Ferdinand was arrested Saturday morning in connection with a road rage incident that happened earlier this month in New Port Richey.

The original incident happened on Friday, Oct. 11. According to an arrest report, it started when Ferdinand pulled in front of the victim’s car on Seven Springs Boulevard.

Ferdinand is accused of getting out of his own vehicle, then going up to the victim’s vehicle and opening the door. Deputies say he then hit the man in the face several times. The arrest report says the victim fell out of his car and onto the ground, where Ferdinand continued to punch him.

Deputies say the punches resulted in a broken bone in the victim’s left orbital socket that required surgery to reset. He also suffered several small cuts to the back of the head and a swollen left eye, the arrest report says.

Ferdinand was arrested and charged with burglary with aggravated battery.

Trending Stories