Pasco K9 looks adorable showing off her new sneakers

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Our hearts are melting!

K9 Hela received her new sneakers on Thursday and looked adorable as she showed off her new treads at the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said all of its K9s received new sneakers to help them gain traction while conducting certain exercises.

The new shoes will help protect the K9s feet from dangerous debris, such as broken glass, and hot surfaces.

“K9 Hela had no issues jumping up on a metal table to locate hidden narcotics during training thanks to her new sneakers,” the agency said on Facebook.

Hela is partnered with K9 unit trainer, Corporal John Rux.

