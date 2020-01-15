Pasco Home Depot cashier pocketed $2K over last year, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Wesley Chapel woman is accused of stealing more than $2,000 from the Home Depot in Zephyrhills where she worked.

Lisa Anne Masters, 60, was allegedly caught on camera taking money out of a register at the Home Depot on Eiland Boulevard and stuffing it into her apron, according to an affidavit.

According to an affidavit, the retailer’s asset protection manager provided deputies with transaction receipts that show that her drawer was short of funds 35 times.

Deputies said Masters stole a total of $2,150.98 from the business over the past year.

Masters later told deputies she did it because she and her husband were struggling financially.

She was arrested for theft grand retail by fraud and booked into the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.

LATEST STORIES: