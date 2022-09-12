LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County high school student was arrested Monday after making threats to students, according to deputies.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said the 19-year-old student was sent home from Sunlake High School after a disciplinary problem.

Since the student was an adult, he was allowed to walk home by himself. The sheriff’s office said that while he walked home, the student threatened students that were still at school via text.

Deputies found the student and discovered that he had a hidden knife on him. The student told deputies he found the knife after leaving school, according to the sheriff’s office.

The student was arrested on charges for written threats to kill and possession of a concealed weapon.

News Channel 8 has reached out to the sheriff’s office for his identity, but they said it is not available yet..