Deputies investigate shooting near Pasco High School

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco High School was briefly placed on alert campus status while deputies investigated a shooting nearby on Thursday.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured in a shooting on Stately Oak Street in Dade City, which is not too far from the school.

That person was taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

It’s unclear if a suspect is in custody.

As of 10:30 a.m., the school is no longer on alert campus status.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.

