PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County first responder Patrick Dudkiewicz was speechless Wednesday when he was honored in a surprise event organized by Plant City Fire Rescue and Pasco County Fire Rescue.

The event was held at a Plant City CrossFit gym, where Dudkiewicz saved the lives of two gym-goers on separate occasions.

Dudkiewicz was off-duty and working out on May 25, when a fellow gymgoer suffered a cardiac arrest, and he sprang into action. He performed CPR and applied an AED, successfully getting her pulse back before Plant City Fire Rescue arrived.

“Patty was on the ground and barely breathing. I kept her airway open until I lost the pulse and then I did CPR. I had an AED and was able to deliver a shock with the AED and then Plant City showed up and took it from there, but she left with a blood pressure and pulse,” said Dudkiewicz.

In a remarkable coincidence, Dudkiewicz found himself in a similar situation just days later on June 1, when he performed CPR on another cardiac arrest victim at the same gym.

“During our cool-down, he gave me a fist bump, and was like good job today, and earlier that day he thanked me for what I did for Patty, and five minutes later I am doing the same thing out for him,” said Dudkiewicz.

During the surprise event Dudkiewicz was reunited with Patty and Robert, the two people he saved.

“Thank you for saving my life,” Robert said to Dudkiewicz as he hugged him.

Patty took the time to thank all first responders, including Dudkiewicz.

During the ceremony Plant City Fire Rescue and Pasco County Fire Rescue recognized Dudkiewicz’s heroic actions and dedication to his community.

Plant City Crossfit also have Dudkiewicz and his wife a lifetime membership.

“Seeing these two standing here today is incredible, and I’m just glad that they can see their families again too,” said Dudkiewicz.