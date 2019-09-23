Pasco firefighter, wife leave hospital after crash that killed infant daughter

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County firefighter and his wife are finally leaving the hospital following a car crash that killed their infant daughter.

On Sept. 13 Garcia and his wife suffered serious injuries in the crash on Van Dyke Road, their daughter died from injuries sustained in the crash.

On Monday evening the Pasco County Fire Rescue released a video of the Garcia family leaving St. Joseph’s Hospital. Kayla is headed to a local rehab facility where she will undergo several weeks of rehab for her injuries according to the department.

Funeral arrangements for their daughter Clara are still pending and will be announced soon.

If you would like to help support the family, you may click this link to make a donation.

