Pasco firefighter rescues dog from lake at 2 a.m.; ‘Lucky’ now needs rescue

Pasco County

PASCO CO. (WFLA) — Pasco County firefighters rescued a dog swimming in a cold lake at 2 a.m. Wednesday and she now needs a rescue to take her in.

Firefighter Ducharme rescued the dog, Lucky, from the water and brought her to an emergency hospital where she is being examined by Pasco County Animal Services.

The medical team says Lucky needs a rescue organization to take her in for continued care, as she is not ready for adoption yet.

If you know an adoption that could help this dog, email adoptionpartners@mypasco.net.

At 2am last night one our amazing Pasco County Fire Rescue firefighters found a dog swimming in a lake. He promptly…

Posted by Pasco County Animal Services on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

