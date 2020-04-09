Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Firefighter Charities of Pasco buys groceries for people during pandemic

Pasco County

Firefighters Charities of Pasco

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Crew members for the Firefighters Charities of Pasco helped make the day of others giving away Winn Dixie gift cards and even paying for groceries for people.

The crew handed out over 50 gift cards and paid for the entire purchase for 15 lucky people in Dade City on Thursday.

The charity also brought donuts, coffee, and ice cream to for their dispatchers and trainees.

