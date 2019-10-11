Pasco firefighter arrested on 10 counts of child porn

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco firefighter has been arrested after deputies found 10 videos of child porn on his cell phone.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Rebora, 32, had 10 videos of young girls performing sex acts on adult men on his phone.

Deputies do not believe Rebora filmed any of the videos himself.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for his phone after a tip was received that the videos might be on his phone.

Pasco County Fire Rescue provided this statement to News Channel 8:

Pasco County Fire Rescue has learned of the arrest of Firefighter Daniel

Rebora late this evening. Immediately after notification of his arrest

Firefighter Rebora was placed on administrative leave and will not be allowed back to work pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Rebora was booked into the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.