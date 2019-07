PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco Fire Rescue is currently on the scene of a suspicious package found at a fire station.

The package was found at Fire Station 13 located on Old Pasco Road in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

A hazmat team is trying to evaluate the package. No injuries have been reported at this time.

We’re working to get more information.