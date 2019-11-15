Pasco Fire Rescue investigating multiple vehicle crash on I-75

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A multiple-vehicle crash has multiple lanes blocked on I-75 Southbound in Pasco County.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, two southbound lanes are blocked near Lake Iola Road. At this time firefighters say a total of four patients were transported and two were checked out at the crash scene.

Drivers are asked to use caution as a large debris field is surrounding the crash scene.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

