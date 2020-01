PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters are working to put out a brush fire in Pasco County.

The fire is just off northbound US 19 at Windsor Road in Hudson.

Pasco firefighters tell us, the fire scorched about a half-acre. Fire crews said drivers should be careful because the smoke in the area is reducing visibility along the highway.

However, they say no structures are in danger from the fire.