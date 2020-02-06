Breaking News
Pasco elementary teaching assistant accused of sharing and doing drugs with 2 teens

Pasco County

Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A teaching assistant at a New Port Richey elementary school has been arrested after deputies say she exchanged drugs with a 17-year-old and 18-year-old in her apartment.

Pasco deputies say they arrested 20-year-old Marina Deetz after detectives began a possible overdose death investigation on Wednesday of an 18-year-old boy. According to the sheriff’s office, Deetz works at Moon Lake Elementary.

During that investigation, deputies say a 17-year-old witness told them he and the 18-year-old who died were at Deetz’s apartment when she gave them Fentanyl. The 17-year-old told deputies that, in return for the Fentanyl, he and the 18-year-old shared cocaine with Deetz and gave her $50.

According to an arrest report, the 17-year-old also told deputies Deetz cut the drugs on black dishes from her kitchen and all three snorted it through a blue straw. Deputies noted in the arrest report they later found the black dishes and blue straw in the apartment.

The arrest report also says deputies found small baggies in her apartment that tested positive for Fentanyl.

After she was taken into custody, deputies say Deetz confirmed she did cocaine with both teens but denied giving them Fentanyl.

Deetz was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession/delivery of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.

No other information has been released on the death of the 18-year-old. Deputies have not said whether or not there is a connection between his overdose and Deetz’s arrest.

