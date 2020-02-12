Pasco driver tries to avoid train warning crossbar, gets hit by train

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A train collided with a woman’s vehicle when she tried to avoid the locomotive by driving around the warning crossbars as they lowered.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Tina Sampson, 58, was driving east on Melrose Avenue Tuesday afternoon and was approaching a train about to cross the road.

FHP said Sampson traveled around the warning crossbars that had come down and the front of the train collided with the left rear of her car.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash, but an the impact resulted in an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to Sampson’s vehicle.

LATEST STORIES: