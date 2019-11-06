Live Now
FHP: Pasco driver cited after hitting 6-year-old trick-or-treater

Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 61-year-old driver has been cited after hitting a 6-year-old boy who was trick-or-treating on Halloween.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Nicholas Formico, was heading northbound on Starkey Boulevard, approaching Town Avenue, and failed to yield to Dominick Keyes as he walked westbound in a marked crosswalk with flashing lights, and hit the child.

Keyes suffered serious injuries and was flown to Saint Joseph’s Hospital. He has since been released and is recovering at home.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Formico was cited for violation of right-of-way.

Further information was not available.

