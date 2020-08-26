Pasco deputy’s patience nets home invasion suspect without incident

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Robert Quillen is not the type to mince words. When asked about the arrest of an armed home invasion suspect who’s accused of shooting a man in his neighborhood, he’s relieved it wasn’t his home.

“Well, I’m not going to lie about it, I’m glad that man wasn’t in my house. Because he wouldn’t have gotten out,” said Quillen. I’m a firm believer of the second amendment. I got a pistol and I would just as soon drop ’em as to look at ’em. You know? “

Eric Briscoe is the man who sheriff’s deputies arrested. They located him in a car in a hotel parking lot on Gall Boulevard in Zephyrhills this week. When they approached the car, he put a gun to his head. Deputy Nick Carmack took a cool approach to the situation, speaking to the wanted man like a buddy.

Deputy Carmack and K-9 Shep

“Put it down and talk to us. Don’t do this,” Deputy Carmack told Briscoe. After about 45 minutes of speaking back and forth, Briscoe gave up without a fight. “Yah, you’re fine. Come out of the car completely,” said Deputy Carmack. “You’re good. Just keep both hands up in the air. You’re good. You’re solid. Just keep your hands up. That’s all I ask is keep your hands up. You’re fine.”

Briscoe is accused of entering a home on Venus Avenue in Zephyrhills on July 15. According to the arrest report, he ordered the two men in the house face down on the ground. When one of the men didn’t comply, the report says Briscoe shot him in the stomach.

Deputies arrested Briscoe and took him to the county jail. He’s facing armed home invasion, aggravated assault and numerous drug charges. He was released from Florida State Prison in 2018 after serving 15 years on armed robbery charges.

Ronnie Wright lives across the street from where the shooting happened.

“It was scary the night it happened, even though I didn’t know what happened. It was very scary,” said Wright, who says news of the arrest does bring a bit of relief. “Now that I know what happened, I’m very relieved.”

