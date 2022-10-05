PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County deputy made an “unexpected new friend” last week as authorities prepared for Hurricane Ian to make landfall along Florida’s southwest coast.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, a Pasco County deputy was driving down US 19 in Holiday when he noticed something run into the road as winds and rain began to pick up ahead of the storm, the Pasco County Sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

It was a scared kitten.

As the deputy stopped to help the kitten, it took the opportunity to climb into the patrol car’s wheel well.

After unsuccessful attempts to get the kitten out, deputies eventually removed the patrol car’s wheel in order to help the kitten out from its hiding place near the rear axle.

The deputy decided to adopt the little kitten and give her a befitting name. “Hurricane.”

The sheriff’s office said the kitten is doing well and enjoys her new friends and home.