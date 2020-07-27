Pasco deputy helps family after woman suffers seizure while driving with teenage daughter

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A deputy with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is being recognized for going above and beyond during a recent medical emergency.

Deputy David Greis-Ospina tells WFLA.com a woman was driving through Pasco County earlier this month when she began to have a seizure behind the wheel. The woman’s teenage daughter, who was also in the car, was able to steer the vehicle to the side of the road and call for help.

“We received the call about a possible accident with injuries but we weren’t too sure. I just happened to be in the area,” Greis-Ospina said. “I located the area and was the first on scene prior to fire and rescue getting there.”

Greis-Ospina says he waited for paramedics to transport the woman to the hospital and stayed behind to help calm the distraught teenager.

“She was having a medical episode and her daughter was there. Her teenage daughter was very, very, very upset. She was very scared. Very nervous about everything that was going on,” said Greis-Ospina.

Greis-Ospina then offered to take the teenager to a local store for something to eat and drink in hopes it would help calm her nerves.

“For me, it’s just another day, you know? It’s what I do and I love what I do,” he said. “So [I] helped her out, bought a drink and then we just continued over to her mom at the hospital so they could be together.”

The woman who suffered a seizure is thankfully doing well. She even took the time to write a letter thanking the deputy for being there during what she called one of the most traumatic moments in their lives.

Greis-Ospina says what he did for the family is what anyone in his department would have done.

“I want to say 80% of what we do is helping out with the community and community policing. You know, it goes back to old school helping out others that are in need. In this case, there was a young girl who needed our assistance. And I did what probably any other deputy would do, especially at this agency,” said Greis-Ospina. “When I got into this profession, I knew I wouldn’t always get a ‘thank you’ or anything. So to see that in front of me and know that my higher-ups have been made aware and have also taken the time to approach me about it, it’s a very wonderful feeling.”

