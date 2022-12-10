TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County deputy’s vehicle was struck while pursuing someone Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson.

The spokesperson told 8 On Your Side deputies engaged in a brief pursuit after spotting a vehicle leaving the scene of a burglary.

The deputies disengaged but not before one of their vehicles for hit by an uninvolved civilian in the area of US-19 and Springer Drive.

8 On Your Side has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for more information.

