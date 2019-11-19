Pasco deputies use Taser to remove individual from inside Walmart ceiling

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — An individual under the influence had to be removed from inside the ceiling of a New Port Richey Walmart Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the Walmart at the intersection of State Road 54 and Little Road.

It has not been specified how the person got into the crawl space above the ceiling, but Pasco deputies were able to get them down with the help of a Taser.

The Walmart was temporarily evacuated while deputies were working to coax the individual out of the ceiling and deputies are still on scene investigating the incident.

This story will be updated.

LATEST STORIES: