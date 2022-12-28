TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a man was wounded in a shootout with deputies in New Port Richey early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle and found the vehicle and the suspect in the area of Rowan Road and Trouble Creek Road.

Deputies said the suspect tried to flee, and fired shots at them as he ran away.

One deputy returned fire, wounding the suspect. The man’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. No deputies were injured during the incident.

The agency did not identify the suspect or the deputy who shot him.

Deputies said the man was taken into custody and faces a number of charges.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.