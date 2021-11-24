Pasco deputies seek violent home invasion suspect who shot man in front of son

PASCO County, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco deputies are on the hunt for a violent home invasion suspect after they broke into a home in Wesley Chapel and shot a man in front of his child.

“On Nov. 22, a suspect broke into a home in the 7400 block of Richland St.,” according to a video posted on the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Deputies the accused shooter got into a silver sedan and left the area after the shooting.

Hattie Bowers was in the kitchen of her home next door on Richland Street in the Quail Hollow neighborhood on Monday afternoon, when she heard violent knocking on the front door.

“And I heard this bam, bam, bam, bam,” said Bowers. “Like they were going to come in the house. “

Bowers was home alone, but went to the front door to investigate. She was shocked by what her neighbor said.

“And they said to me call the police, call the police,” said Bowers. “There’s been a shooting or someone has been shot and he’s bleeding.”

Neighbors report the man was shot multiple times in front of his 9-year old son. Bowers says the neighborhood is normally very quiet and this is a major cause for concern.

“It’s very concerning,” said Bowers. “I mean hardly ever can you go now and live somewhere and not have to worry about that kind of stuff. Crime is everwhere, you never know I guess.”

8 On Your Side spoke with the victim’s uncle who didn’t want to go on camera but said his nephew is expected to recover.

Investigators say they don’t believe the shooting was a random act.

If you have any information on this case, or know the identity of the suspect, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 21042279.