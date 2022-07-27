HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person who broke a window and entered a home in Holiday on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the person entered the home near the Burden Street area of Holiday and stole items from the residence.

The person left in a white, older model sedan, which is possibly a 1998-2002 Honda Accord, driven by another unknown person, headed south on Burden Street.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 22025609. Tips can also be submitted online.