PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 22-year-old Maureen Nassief.

Nassief was last heard from just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Authorities said Nassief may be in South Florida, driving a blue 2021 Ford Mustang with the Florida tag 22ASIJ.

Nassief is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds. Nassief has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Nassief’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.