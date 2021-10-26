Pasco deputies searching for woman last seen on Monday

Pasco County

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a woman last seen on Monday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, 40-year-old Srim Placides was last seen near Isthmus Drive in New Port Richey. 

Placides is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, and has a nose ring.

She may be in a silver Volkswagen Beetle. If you have seen Placides or know where she may be, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 immediately.

