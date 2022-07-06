TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a truck thief.
According to the sheriff’s office, on July 3 around noon, a man stole a black 2012 Nissan Frontier with FL tag FA15T from a parking lot near the intersection of SR 52 and US 19 in Hudson.
If you have any information on the case, know the identify of the suspect or the location of the truck, you can submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 22023025 or submit a tip online.