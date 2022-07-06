TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a truck thief.

According to the sheriff’s office, on July 3 around noon, a man stole a black 2012 Nissan Frontier with FL tag FA15T from a parking lot near the intersection of SR 52 and US 19 in Hudson.

(Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information on the case, know the identify of the suspect or the location of the truck, you can submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 22023025 or submit a tip online.