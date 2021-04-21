Pasco deputies searching for missing woman

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing woman.

Deputies say, Samantha Falcone, 28, was last seen near the 8500 block of Newton Drive heading towards Little Road in Port Richey around 7:30 p.m. on April 21.

It’s believed Falcone was driving a gray Ford Taurus with Florida tag JCEH35.

Falcone is 5 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds with dark blonde hair & blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black basketball shorts & no shoes.

If you have information on Falcone’s whereabouts, call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 24 2021 08:00 am

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss