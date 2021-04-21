Pasco deputies searching for missing woman

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing woman.

Deputies say, Samantha Falcone, 28, was last seen near the 8500 block of Newton Drive heading towards Little Road in Port Richey around 7:30 p.m. on April 21.

It’s believed Falcone was driving a gray Ford Taurus with Florida tag JCEH35.

Falcone is 5 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds with dark blonde hair & blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black basketball shorts & no shoes.

If you have information on Falcone’s whereabouts, call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.