PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 32-year-old missing woman who was last seen on Saturday, April 17.

Deputies said Alyssa Ciccarelli, 32. was last seen Sunday around 2:30 p.m. in the US-19 and Tahitian Gardens Circle area of Holiday. Ciccarelli was described as being 5’5”, around 140 pounds, with short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Ciccarelli’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or submit an online tip at PascoSheriff.com/tips.