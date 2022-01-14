Pasco deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Wesley Chapel

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing/runaway teen who was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 11 in the Hillary Crest St. area of Wesley Chapel.

Deputies said Derrian Jones, 17, was last seen on Jan. 11 around 10 p.m. wearing gray sweatpants with a black jacket.

Jones is described as being 6 ft. tall, approximately 160 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Jones’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Tips can also be submitted online. Deputies said you should not submit tips on social media.