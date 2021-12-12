Pasco deputies searching for missing teen last seen early Saturday morning

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Belal Ashraf, 14

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Belal Ashraf, a missing/runaway 14-year-old.

Authorities say Ashraf stands approximately 5’10” and weighs roughly 220 lbs. Ashraf is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Saturday, Dec. 11 around 4 a.m. in the Philmar Ln. area of Wesley Chapel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Deputies say you should not post tips to social media.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss