Pasco deputies searching for missing teen last seen early Saturday morning

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Belal Ashraf, a missing/runaway 14-year-old.

Authorities say Ashraf stands approximately 5’10” and weighs roughly 220 lbs. Ashraf is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Saturday, Dec. 11 around 4 a.m. in the Philmar Ln. area of Wesley Chapel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Deputies say you should not post tips to social media.

