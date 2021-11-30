Pasco deputies searching for missing New Port Richey woman

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing woman.

Deputies say 34-year-old Kathleen Moore was last seen on Nov. 29 around 1 a.m. in the Carmel Avenue area of New Port Richey.

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long black shirt, black jeans and black shoes.

If you have any information on Moore’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.