PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing, endangered woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, Heather Westerman, 45, is 6 feet tall and around 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top and cream khaki pants.

Westerman was last seen around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday in the Durney Street area of New Port Richey.

Anyone with information on Westerman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco sheriff’s non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online.