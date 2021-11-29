Pasco deputies searching for missing, endangered teen

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing and endangered teen.

According to deputies, 17-year-old Bella Sarka was last seen in the 12000 block of Pony Lane in Hudson at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Monday night.

Sarka is 5 feet tall, weighs 95 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green USF hoodie, black pants with a red stripe and black sandals. If you have any information on Starka’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 immediately.