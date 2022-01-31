Pasco deputies searching for missing/endangered teen

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a Port Richey teen last seen on Monday afternoon.

Deputies say, Jack Mindrup, 15, was last seen just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 31 in the Zimmerman Road area. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds with shaggy brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve t-shirt, black basketball shorts, gray running shoes and was carrying a black Under Armour backpack.

If you have any information on Mindrup’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss