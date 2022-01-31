Pasco deputies searching for missing/endangered teen

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a Port Richey teen last seen on Monday afternoon.

Deputies say, Jack Mindrup, 15, was last seen just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 31 in the Zimmerman Road area. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds with shaggy brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve t-shirt, black basketball shorts, gray running shoes and was carrying a black Under Armour backpack.

If you have any information on Mindrup’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.