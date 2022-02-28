Pasco deputies searching for missing/ endangered man

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing and endangered man.

Deputies say Lawrence Chilkewitz, 80, was last seen on Feb. 26 in the Ryals Road area of Zephyrhills and may be in the Lake City area.

Chilkewitz is 6 feet tall with gray hair. He may be driving a blue 2015 Hyundai Sonata with Florida tag DV9163F.

If you have any information on Chilkewitz’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

