Pasco deputies searching for missing/endangered girl

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing and endangered girl.

Deputies say 12-year-old Gemma Martin was last seen around 5 p.m. on March 4 in the Anhinga Trail area of New Port Richey, wearing a soccer uniform.

She is 5 feet tall, weighs around 87 pounds, and has light brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Martin’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

