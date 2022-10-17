TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing, endangered 45-year-old man.

Andres Rivera is 6 feet tall and around 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and red shoes.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rivera was last seen on Oct. 17 around 10:30 a.m. in the Calumet Avenue area of Zephyrhills.

Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Rivera was last seen driving a silver Nissan with FL license plate NFPW95 and four spare tires.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at option 7. You can also report tips online.