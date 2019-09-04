HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old man who is believed to be missing and endangered.

Devin Hall was last seen at 10 p.m.Saturday Aug. 31 on Frierson Lake Drive in Hudson.

Hall is 6 feet, 4 inches, with a thin build, and with very short blonde hair, blue eyes.

Hall was last seen wearing jeans, a grey shirt, black high top Converse shoes. He has a tattoo on his upper right arm of a skull with headphones.

If you see or know the whereabouts of Devin or knows his whereabouts you are asked to call 911 immediately.