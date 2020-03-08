PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 82-year-old man.
Woodrow Wheetley was last seen in the 21000 block of Betel Palm Lane in Land O’Lakes Saturday afternoon. He was using a three-wheeled walker, deputies said.
Investigators suspect he may be in the company of a white female. The unknown female is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 150 pounds.
Wheetley is 5 feet 10 inches with gray hair, hazel eyes and a full gray beard. He was last seen wearing a green USF hoodie, gray sweatpants, a fedora-style hat and brown or gray moccasin-style slippers.
Further information regarding his disappearance was not immediately available.
Deputies are asking anyone with information regaring his whereabouts to call 911.
LATEST STORIES:
- Pasco deputies searching for missing 82-year-old man using walker
- Marnie, Internet-famous rescue dog dies at 18
- 180-acre wildfire closes part of I-4 in Volusia County
- Dog adopted after spending almost 6 years in shelter
- SeaWorld guest steals from stroller of Make-A-Wish visitors