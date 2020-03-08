Pasco deputies searching for missing 82-year-old man using walker

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 82-year-old man.

Woodrow Wheetley was last seen in the 21000 block of Betel Palm Lane in Land O’Lakes Saturday afternoon. He was using a three-wheeled walker, deputies said.

Investigators suspect he may be in the company of a white female. The unknown female is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 150 pounds.

Wheetley is 5 feet 10 inches with gray hair, hazel eyes and a full gray beard. He was last seen wearing a green USF hoodie, gray sweatpants, a fedora-style hat and brown or gray moccasin-style slippers.

Further information regarding his disappearance was not immediately available.

Deputies are asking anyone with information regaring his whereabouts to call 911.

