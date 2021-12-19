Pasco deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 15 year old girl last seen Friday.

Talisa Denison Johnson, 15, was last seen Friday, Dec. 17 in the Ally Ln. area of Land O’ Lakes, wearing a brown and black plaid skirt and an oversized white shirt, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on Denison Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss