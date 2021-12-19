Pasco deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 15 year old girl last seen Friday.

Talisa Denison Johnson, 15, was last seen Friday, Dec. 17 in the Ally Ln. area of Land O’ Lakes, wearing a brown and black plaid skirt and an oversized white shirt, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on Denison Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

