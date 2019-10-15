Pasco deputies searching for missing 14-year-old

PASCO COUNTY (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

Sarah Lively was last seen at Wesley Chapel High School, where she did not get on the bus shortly before 2 p.m.

Lively is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 162 lbs, with red, shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes.

Lively was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a camo “Mossy Oak” t-shirt and black and white Nike slides.

She has an Under Armour book bag, which is black and multicolored. If you know Lively’s whereabouts, call 911 immediately.