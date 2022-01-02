Pasco deputies searching for missing 14 year old

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing/runaway 14 year old who was last seen in the Land O’ Lakes area early Sunday morning.

Authorities said Jayda Alicea, 14, was last seen on Jan. 2 around midnight in the Scunthrope Ln. area of Land O’ Lakes.

She is described as being 5’2”, approx. 115 lbs., with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Alicea’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Tips can also be made online at PascoSheriff.com/tips. Deputies said you should not post tips to social media.

