Pasco deputies searching for missing 12 year old with autism

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 12 year old who they say is diagnosed with autism.

Aiden Camp, 12, was reported missing after he was last seen Saturday around 5 p.m. in the Guardian Avenue area of Holiday.

Camp is described as being 5’3″ tall and approximately 120 lbs with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie, black pants and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Camp’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

